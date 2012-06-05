Tigertail’s online art auction is taking place now

Several weeks ago Tigertail Productions (a Knight Arts Grantee) threw its annual fundraising bash which, while called “expected/unexpected,” turned out as expected — a great party with super surprises. In one room, a trio read poetry, a big hit for everyone who made the effort to give a listen. There were peep holes through which to see art; performance art; live song and dance; a man in a fur in a cage; and a disco finale. And like every year in the past, there was art on silent auction.

Some of those donated pieces that didn’t sell on party night are on offer online now, through July 1. Maybe because of Tigertail’s long-standing reputation for quality and innovation in what they bring to Miami, from eclectic performances and concerts to poetry jams, the art that they attract every year for this fundraiser is usually stellar stuff. Twelve works are available online, for discounted prices that are almost too good to be true. For instance, there is a burnt wood piece from Loriel Beltran, “Damaged Work,” which is valued at $1,000 and is starting off with a bid of $250. There’s a funky aluminum and fabric piece, “Your School #4” from Tom Virgin, with “aluminum fish hung separately.”

Felice Grodin contributed a lovely ink on mylar, “Diagram,” matched in delicacy by Vickie Pierre’s ink on paper, which resembles either flora on land, or sea creatures in the water, depending on your perspective. And the always tactile artist Jacin Giordano donated a yarn on canvas work, starting at $250. These are all works from people who have helped create and prop up Miami’s current art scene — it’s well worth an Internet browse. The auction will end at 6 p.m. EST, on Sunday, July 1.