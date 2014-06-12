“Time Collectors”: reviving forgotten stories

“Bless Her Heart” by Emily T. Andress in “Time Collectors” at the Ciel Gallery.

What do metal sculptures made from discarded “junk” and painted portraits have in common? On the surface – nothing, but check out Ciel Gallery’s new exhibition, “Time Collectors,” and all will become clear. Featuring the sculptures of Amy Hart and the paintings of Emily T. Andress, “Time Collectors” presents a harmonious aesthetic (albeit with widely divergent media and subject matter), and at the heart of these artworks is an appreciation for the past and a commitment to reviving forgotten stories. The exhibition runs from June 6-28, and the gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Andress portrays personality through her portraiture, hoping to tell a story about the subject through his or her body language, facial expression and costume. She veers away from a literal realist approach, instead focusing on an interpretation of who the person is or was, employing a loose style reminiscent of the post-Impressionist use of solid color and defined form. In “Time Collectors,” Andress has portrayed men and women from the late 1800s through the present, with a particular bent towards the flappers and dandies of the turn of the century. Inspiration for her works ranges from antique photos and flea market finds to family and friends.

“Owl” by Amy Hart in “Time Collectors” at the Ciel Gallery.

Hart creates whimsical sculptures from found objects and discarded metal parts scavenged from junkyards and scrap heaps. These cast-off objects gain new life as fanciful alligators, elephants with water-can trunks and quirky flowers. The animal sculptures are undeniably aesthetically pleasing, but much of their charm comes from trying to guess how their bits and parts were originally used. “I’m drawn to the theme ‘Time Collectors,’” said Hart, “because the found objects I select for art are truly timeless in their function and form. These left-behind objects help us connect the past and present to make the obsolete useful again, and bring a bit of groundedness to fast-paced lives.”

Ciel Gallery is known around Charlotte for its focus on mosaics and art workshops, which was the vision of founder Pamela Goode when she created the gallery in 2008. But recently the gallery has expanded its partnership to include seven local female artists; an enlarged gallery space; and opened the gallery to all fine art media to form an art collective. Ciel will be hosting four juried shows per year and showcase work from its partners and members every month. Watch for the next juried show in September: “Trees.”