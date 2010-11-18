Tips from a News Challenge Loser (And Yep, It’s Great Info)
Journalism / Article
Jeff Reifman applied to the News Challenge numerous times – and lost. Doing so, though, put him in touch with Knight Foundation. He ultimately won two grants to test an open source Facebook application for news orgs called NewsCloud. Just yesterday, the Boston Globe launched a beta site using the app.
Jeff has some tips for News Challenge applicants about testing projects. It’s good info, so have a look at his video below.
Also, if you have questions about the News Challenge, join us for a live chat at 1:30 p.m. EST today Thursday at newschallenge.org.
