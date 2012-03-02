Tips to make your Knight Arts Challenge Miami app stand out

You love the arts, but you don’t have money? Looking for ways to make South Florida sunny? (Sing along to the music in the video above…we are 🙂

You’re in luck! The Knight Arts Miami Challenge is now in its second week of accepting applications. There are lots of great ideas out there, so how can you make your application for the Knight Arts Challenge Miami stand out? Ultimately, the best “edge” is to have a really great arts idea.

What makes an idea great? Knight encourages applicants to think outside of the box – innovation is welcomed. Artists and art organizations are encouraged to think beyond what they’ve done in the past. Do you have an idea for something that Miami’s arts and cultural scene has never seen before?

As you’re submitting your application, think about how your idea rooted in the arts has the potential to engage communities and transform lives. In writing your proposal, it helps to be concise and to have a good title for your project. A panel of judges reviews every application that comes in and they are reading thousands of proposals. Having a title that excites people about your project helps give them something to remember.

Also, if you have questions about the challenge or the application process, be sure to take advantage of Knight’s live web chat at 1 p.m. March 7 at KnightArts.org. We’re also offering an in-person, town hall meeting on March 14 at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. Can’t make it to either of those? Feel free to ask question on Twitter using #AskKnightArts. For more insider tips on how to win a Knight Arts Challenge grant, check out this Q&A with Knight arts program associate Tatiana Hernandez in the Miami New Times.