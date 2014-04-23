“Tony Feher” exhibit at Akron Art Museum a must see display of found object art

If you drive by the Akron Art Museum, a Knight Arts grantee, you will notice three giant red balls hanging from three sides of the building. Dangling really, as if to guide you to come and see what’s going on there. That’s exactly what the artist, Tony Feher, whose name is the title of the current exhibit, wants you to do. So too does AAM, for that matter.

Feher makes art out of found objects, everyday mundane items that most of us would use and discard—or perhaps never see or pay attention to, like wall insulation. This 25-year retrospective exhibition, organized by the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston and on view through August 17, features more than 50 carefully selected sculptures and wall pieces dating from 1987 through 2012.

Feher collects many of his materials—bottles and jars, plastic bags and polystyrene blocks—after they have been emptied and discarded. One of the most notable and striking examples of this is his piece called “Blossom” (2008), in which he creates a huge four-foot, fan-like object out of pink extruded polystyrene.

Another dramatic work is “Birth Stone” (also 2008). It is simply a circle of 50-plus glass bottles of dark green or deep red, into which he places a vivid ruby-colored marble atop each bottle. The work is striking and extremely rich looking, considering the source of the materials.

An untitled honey jar filled with red marbles dating to 1987 is the earliest work in the exhibition and resulted from Feher spying a cluster of marbles in a toy store window in Greenwich Village. Admiring their color and luminosity, Feher immediately realized that he could express his intentions by combining objects as much as by manipulating paint or craft materials.

Yet another interesting design is his “Enjoy” (2001), a work that is a rectangular pile of 350 red plastic soda cases, each of which is inscribed with the phrase “TF 2001″—that is, a combination of his initials and the year of the piece.

His ideas are seemingly simple, like that kind of thing that anyone can do (but don’t, and he does), like his use of a carpet remnant onto which he places marbles along the contours of the design. Clever, and ingeniously artistic.