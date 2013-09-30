Transport yourself with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s 2013-2014 Season

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s 2013-2014 Season is underway with an exciting fall lineup. The Season promises to transport listeners to 19th-century Russia with Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique”; the 1960s Motown scene with “The Midtown Men”; 18th-century Germany with “Bachtoberfest!”; and an asteroid field with “Adventures in Outer Space.” Full of diverse guest musicians and conductors, this season will inspire and entertain.

Indigo Girls. Photo by Jeremy Cowart

The folk-rock group Indigo Girls will perform with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (a Knight Arts grantee) on October 5 at 8 p.m. in the Belk Theater. The duo, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, have been nominated for six Grammys and sold more than 14 million records. Known for hits like “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo,” this is their first time performing with the CSO. This concert is part of the POPS Series, which will also feature “The Midtown Men” on November 1 and 2, a tribute to Paul McCartney on November 15 and 16, and a children’s concert, “Adventures in Outer Space,” this fall.

Finghin Collins.

The Classics Season “will deliver a diversity of great symphonic music, from 16th-century Bach to 20th-century Barber and everything in between,” noted Maestro Warren-Green, who is in his third season as Music Director with the CSO. “I am especially excited to honor Benjamin Britten’s enormous contribution to the classical music tradition at three of our concerts.” October 11 is the next Classics Series concert with Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique,” Mozart’s “Overture to Don Giovanni,” and Saint-Saëns’ “Violin Concerto No. 3.” Pianist Finghin Collins will perform with the CSO November 7 and 8, and rounding out the fall lineup is Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” with guest conductor Scott Allen Jarrett.

Bachtoberfest.

The KnightSounds Series will kick off with “Bachtoberfest,” a celebration of Oktoberfest and masterworks by German composers Mozart, Wagner, Bach and Schubert on October 25. This KnightSounds performance will feature a pre-concert festival and free beer sampling. The program includes Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” and the introduction to Act III from “Lohengrin,” Bach’s “Concerto for Two Violins,” and Schubert’s Allegro from “Symphony No. 5.”

Both the POPS and Classics Series are performed in the Belk Theater at 8 p.m. Concertgoers can save on tickets by subscribing to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s season with packages starting at $140.