Trusting Octavio Campos

Thanks to Octavio Campos, I danced Merengue on a countertop in an abandoned outdoor bar in Wynwood and learned the value of being and becoming a culture instigator.

Octavio Campos. FilmGate Interactive kick off party. Photos by Carlos Andrews Cuervo

Campos headlined the kick off party for the FilmGate Interactive Festival, a festival that celebrates the next generation of interactive and transmedia storytellers. The kick-off party featured Campos, as well as Alma Nick Theater, Opticks Studio and Otto Von Schirach, but what changed my life was Campos’ one-man transmedia “show.”

During the performance, Campos made Cuban coffee, taught us how to Merengue (even though he said “Salsa”), recounted his experience as a culture instigator on his recent trip to Cuba, and revealed that he’s working on a new Broadway project.

FilmGate Interactive kick off party. Photos by Carlos Andrews Cuervo

While he told his story, images and videos of his life experiences were projected behind him. Campos always fashioned himself as “being an impresario a la Diaghilev with a touch of Judy Drucker.” According to Campos, he failed miserably because his 6’7″ boyfriend and business partner drained the business by constantly taking costly ayurvedic treatments (for his fused spine) in Sri Lanka on his dime. Even though Campos may not be Diaghilev with a touch of Judy Drucker, that’s fine. He’s turned out to be so much bigger.

Octavio Campos. FilmGate Interactive kick off party. Photos by Carlos Andrews Cuervo

After picking up the pieces and leaving his boyfriend, Campos’ story shifts to his recent trip to Cuba. This is where Campos discovered that he is black, or part black, after meeting his auntie and Cuban television star Obelia Blanco. Most importantly, Cuba is where Campos worked with local dancers at the Escuela Nacional de Ballet-Cuba, which triggered this idea that art is a catalyst for change and that artists wield this (de facto political) power with every breath they take.

“I brought collaboration tactics, revolutionary expressionist ideas, a connection to the physical world. I took them [the dancers] out of the island for eight hours a day, six days a week. I created a free zone inside of Cuba where everything was possible. People want to know what’s happening [inside and outside of Cuba]. I think this whole experience has brought me to want to really make this [change] happen and to find a delicate balance between Cuba B.C. (Before Castro) and Cuba A.C. (After Castro), while being mindful, respectful and as neutral as I possibly can D.C. (During Castro) so people can make their own choices.”

Octavio Campos. FilmGate Interactive kick off party. Photos by Carlos Andrews Cuervo

Campos is about creation, instigating culture and pushing it forward even when it wants to sleep and settle in for the night. He’s about change. About participating in what happens rather than just watching it unfold. When the Berlin Wall fell, he was there tearing it down with the German people. Maybe, in some way, his work in the arts will help facilitate Cuba’s next step.

When we left the party, we strolled down 26th Street. We didn’t really break into the bar, the gate was left ajar–a gift from the physical universe, I thought. B.C. (Before Campos) I didn’t trust the physical universe or my feet or walking into abandoned spaces. A.C. (After Campos) I do, at least for now, trust because trust is essential when dancing on a 3′ by 8′ countertop, suspended five feet off the ground, eyes-closed in the rain. Trust is a beast for each of us to tackle, or tame, especially when the guy encouraging you to trust him is wearing an ultra-tight, one-piece spandex tuxedo bodysuit while making Cuban coffee. Sometimes you just gotta’ give in and let go and pray (or whatever you do) to the Gods of Bustelo (or whatever you trust in) that everything will be alright. Because it all works out in the end. At least that’s kind of what I learned that night.