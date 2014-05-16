TU Dance celebrates its 10th anniversary

By Alan Post, TU Dance

2014 marks the 10 year anniversary of TU Dance – a powerful and inspiring dance company located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In celebration of this tremendous milestone, several events occurred throughout the community connecting back to TU Dance. This included a series of three open dance rehearsals for the public to attend, a unique master class experience with TU Dance co-founder Toni Pierce-Sands, and two dance residences in Minneapolis and Saint Paul Public Schools focused around TU Dance.

The TU Dance open rehearsals gave public audiences a sneak peak of what to expect at the public performance at the Ordway on May 10. The first two rehearsals were held at the TU Dance Studio in Saint Paul while the final installment was held in a space backstage at the Ordway. TU Dance presented new work commissioned by the Ordway, which was an exciting spectacle for all to see.

On May 6, Toni-Pierce Sands (the “T” in “TU”) lead the master class for enthusiastic dancers hoping to deepen their dance repertoire. Participants were guided through a Horton based warm up that would help prepare them to learn movement phrases from TU Dances repertoire.

Leading up to the school week day performances on May 8th and 9th were two in-depth dance residencies. Taking place at Highland Park High School in Saint Paul, SLAM (Student Leaders in Arts and Media) provides arts learning experiences and leadership training in reflective protocols for high school students. Meanwhile in Minneapolis, North Academy of Arts and Communication (formerly North High School) participated in Dance to Learn, which is a multifaceted dance education program guided by a design team that includes guiding student reflection structure through the Artful Tools, professional development with educators, and the opportunity to meet and work with teaching artists. Both schools attended a school day performance of TU Dance followed by a post-show talk back with the company to conclude their residencies.

TU Dance company members at an open rehearsal that took place at the TU Dance studio in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Shelley Quiala

TU Dance’s Toni Pierce-Sands leads the Master Class, which took place at the Ordway. Photo by Jenea Rewerz-Targui.

