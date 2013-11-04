Tubman displays mixed media paintings by Maryland-based artist Ulysses Marshall

“Where You at Harriet.” Mixed media by Ulysses Marshall.

The Tubman African American Museum is currently displaying work by Maryland-based artist Ulysses Marshall. Born in Vienna, Ga., Marshall studied sociology at Albany State College before earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Maryland Institute College of Art. The show is titled “The Excavation of Lost Soul.”

According to a release from the museum, “Marshall creates images using paint, collage and a variety of found and recycled materials. His works explore the history and culture of African Americans from the perspective of a community in exile; cut off from its cultural and spiritual roots.”

The artist draws from personal experiences growing up in the segregated South of the 1950s and ’60s, and his experience serving in the military in Vietnam. His use of line, color, shapes and symbols is meant to create a visual language of contemplation, sorrow and survival.

Marshall states, “My art is about the strength and courage associated with the journey from freedom into slavery. Our strength to survive, and the struggle to produce a rich culture of proud people is ever present in my being, my people and my art.”

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held at the Tubman Museum on Friday, November 8 from 6-8 p.m. Marshall will be in attendance and is expected to speak about his work. The evening includes live music by Dean Brown and Dubshak and light refreshments. Admission is free for museum members and $5 for the general public.

“The Excavation of Lost Souls” will remain on display through January 11.