First Friday brought two new exhibits to Macon

Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee) and The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) both opened new exhibits on this past First Friday in January. Macon Arts Alliance featured a solo exhibit of paintings by Monica Stevens. The 567 featured a group exhibit of pencil and colored pencil drawings.

Mixed media painting by Monica Stevens.

Stevens’ exhibit is titled “Capturing the Dream King.” The artist is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She uses pyschodrama, play therapy and creative intervention to help her clients “imagine something greater for themselves.” Her body of work focuses on mixed media paintings that never take themselves too seriously. “Life is too short to think too hard,” she explains.

“Capturing the Dream King” opens January 3 with a reception from 5-8 p.m. at Macon Arts Alliance. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display through January 31.

“To The Point” features pencil and colored pencil drawings.

The 567’s exhibit is titled “To the Point” and features pencil and colored pencil drawings by Jason Delasota, Daniel McCullers, Ron Dawes, Nancy Suffolk, Johnny Barlow, Amy Katheryn Heard, Jim Balletto, Markus Asbell, Micah Goguen, Kari Waltz, Craig Hamilton, Debra Yaun and Terry Gambill.

“To the Point” opens January 3 with a reception from 6-9 p.m. On January 17 at 7 p.m., three of the featured artist will give a “Coffee Talk,” discussing the exhibit and their experience as artists. The show will be on display through January 31.