Two International Shows Debut in Miami’s Wynwood

As galleries get ready for Art Basel, they are already putting their best faces forward this week, like at the French gallery Hélène Lamarque in Wynwood, where two international shows are being unveiled. The first is from French feminist Orlan, called “Self-Hybridizations.” It’s a photographic exploration — with the artist as the inevitable focal point — of different standards

of beauty, in various civilizations and throughout history. In a nod to our post-modern world, Orlan also manipulates her new image, modified by surgery, in these digital photographs.

The artist has been featured in numerous high-profile exhibits, from the Centre Georges Pompidou to LACMA in Los Angeles, and in the biennials of Venice, Istanbul, Lyon, and Sydney, among others.

In the adjoining space, Indian artist Shantamani also uses her body, crafted from charcoal, in her work “Carbon Myths.” Charcoal is one of the most ancient tools in the visual arts, which Shantamani plumbs in references to archaeology. She also delves into the multi-layers of its significance, from the early discovery of fire to our current struggle over the use (or over-use) of coal and fossil fuels. The show will feature new sculptures and installations.

There will be some fresh works on the walls of local collectors and art aficionados as the result of Saturday’s “Smash and Grab” raffle at Locust Projects. According to director Chana Budgazad Sheldon, it was the most successful Smash fundraiser yet. “The great thing about it, is that all of our attendees have their personal preferences for art, so what may be on one raffle holder’s top 10 list, may not be the same from another,” she says. She also was proud of the quality of the work, which “truly demonstrates that artists and galleries recognize the importance of an organization such as Locust Projects in the community.”

Most of the raffle ticket holders had likely perused the artwork online or in the gallery before — because, in the crowded confines of the space on auction night, it would have been hard to pick out favorites from some of the amazing pieces hanging on the walls, from the ceiling or sitting on the floor. Hopefully they have found nice new homes.