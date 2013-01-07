Two Knight resident communities listed among America’s top 12 ArtPlaces

ArtPlace named Miami Beach and Philadelphia two of America’s top ArtPlaces today. ArtPlace, a collaboration of national foundations, banks and federal agencies, identified Miami Beach and Philly as being “communities that successfully combine the arts, artists and venues for creativity and expression with independent businesses, restaurants and a walkable lifestyle to make vibrant neighborhoods.” America’s Top ArtPlaces is a new annual ArtPlace initiative recognizing neighborhoods in the largest 44 metropolitan areas in the country where the arts are central to creating the kinds of places where people want to be.