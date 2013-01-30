Two Macon galleries focus on mixed media

Two exhibits open Friday in downtown Macon. The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee) will open a four-woman exhibit titled “Wrapped Up In You” featuring work by Malena Bisanti-Wall, Cheri Lesauskis, Linda Smith and Heatherly Wakefield. The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) will show “Color & Form,” an exhibit of mixed-media works by David Raderstorf.

Mixed media by Heatherly Wakefield.

“Wrapped Up In You” focuses on creating connections through the use of multiple media to create individual pieces. Wakefield and Bisanti-Wall use text and quotes in their mixed media work. Linda Smith creates abstract images using fabric, and Cheri Lesauskis uses metal and stone to create beautiful, handmade jewelry.

“The idea of this show is to give a feeling of comfort,” Wakefield said. “With it being wintertime, people can come and get wrapped up in the show.”

Mixed media by David Raderstorf.

“Color & Form” at The 567 also focuses on mixed media work. From Norcross, Ga., David Raderstorf is an abstract artist working on plastic. He mixes watercolor, ink and other materials in his work to evoke movement using color and form.

An opening reception for “Wrapped Up In You” will be held at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance on February 1 from 5-8 p.m. The reception for “Color & Form” will be held at The 567 Center for Renewal on February 1 from 6-9 p.m. Both exhibits are free and open to the public.