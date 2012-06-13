Two new additions to the St. Paul literary scene set to launch this week

Book lovers take note: two big literary launches are underway this week.

First up: Tonight, in the underground retail space below Nina’s Coffee Café of St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill neighborhood, the brand-new Subtext bookstore will hold its first-ever in-store reading. The event features an impressive line-up of local writerly talent: Minnesota Book Award-winner Ed Bok Lee, Shannon Gibney, Jim Moore, Juliet Patterson and Carol Connolly will all read some poetry. In the coming months, a bevy of other area writers will make appearances as well, including acclaimed novelist Charles Baxter (July 25), poet Todd Boss (June 20), fairy tale-expert Jack Zipes (August 1) and poets Jim Cihlar, Heid Erdrich, William Reichard and Kathyrn Kysar (July 11).

Subtext is a new shop, but one helmed by a small crew of well-seasoned bookslingers with deep community roots: David Unowsky, founder of the late Hungry Mind/Ruminator Books, will take charge of the events; Sue Zumberge, the long-time general manager of Garrison Keillor’s Common Good Books (which recently vacated this space) is striking out on her own, as Subtext’s new proprietor. (“Publishers Weekly” had a nice write-up on the venture, if you’d like to read more.)

The new bookshop’s first-ever reading, with poetry by Carol Connolly, Shannon Gibney, Ed Bok Lee, Jim Moore, and Juliet Patterson is Wednesday, June 13 at 7 p.m, at Subtext, 165 Western Avenue North, St. Paul; 651-493-3871. Find current information about store hours and upcoming events on the shop’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SubTextaBookstore

Second: “Thirty Two Magazine,” its first issue hot off the presses, will launch in style with a party Thursday night at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in downtown St. Paul. The start-up is entering a crowded and beleaguered media landscape, but doing so loaded for bear, with lofty aspirations and a masthead full of Minnesota-based contributors who’ve made their names in much bigger publishing markets.

“Thirty Two” bills itself as a local publication that eschews provincialism, “a new cur­rent affairs and cul­ture mag­a­zine for the Twin Cities…a plat­form for the region’s award-winning jour­nal­ists and thought-provoking voices… [telling] sto­ries about the life and cul­ture of the Twin Cities that rede­fine the way we look at our­selves and our place in the world.” (Read an interview with founding editor Katie Eggers about the new project, published by “The Line” in March.)