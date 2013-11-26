Two new exhibits on display at Contemporary Arts Exchange for First Friday in December

“Luminous Being” by Craig Burkhalter

Local arts events will slow down this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but activity will quickly resume next week. Dec. 6 will be the final First Friday of the year and several art openings are on the schedule. Among these, the Contemporary Arts Exchange will host two exhibits as part of its First Friday activities.

The Contemporary Arts Exchange is housed on two floors of the Washington Building in downtown Macon on the corner of Mulberry and Second streets. The Exchange contains about 20 artist studios and two galleries. It’s a raw space where painters, musicians, printmakers and photographers are offered affordable space and the ability to focus on their artistic practices.

Though not regularly open to the public, the Contemporary Arts Exchange opens its doors to visitors one day each month. These monthly openings give people a glimpse into the studios of the local artists to see where and how art is being made in Macon. Members and guest artists regularly exhibit in the two galleries on the top floor of the Exchange.

On Dec. 6, Craig Burkhalter, one of the founding members of the Contemporary Arts Exchange, will display work in the Exchange’s main gallery. “The Sweeter Side of Craig” will feature colorful, botanical prints, books and drawings by the artist, who is best known for his satirical and political work. Burkhalter’s tagline for the show is “No naked people. No politics. No statements.”

On display in the second gallery will be a crocheted coral reef by guest artist Susan Hanberry. Hanberry teaches biology at Macon’s Stratford Academy and was inspired to create her coral reef by the Crochet Coral Reef project by the Institute of Figuring, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit. Hanberry’s reef is registered as a Satellite Reef with the institute. The purpose of the Coral Reef project is to pioneer “creative new methods for engaging the public about scientific and environmental issues.”

The Contemporary Arts Exchange opens at 7 p.m. every First Friday. These two exhibits will be on display for one night only. Admission is free.