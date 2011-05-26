Two times the fun(d)raiser

Last weekend Miami’s performing arts scene proved it is big enough and fabulous enough to host two major fundraisers in one night. Tigertail Productions, celebrating its 31st season, held its Bold Adventures soiree on stage at the historic Miami-Dade Country Auditorium. Across town at the Light Box at the Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood, Miami Light Project held its own soiree at its new home. Both events were a big success. Both were filled with light and laughter, heart-pumping dance performances and, of course, a little bit of magic. Impressions of Tigertail’s Bold Adventures: I eschewed the suggested dress code and arrived tutu, tights and tambourine-less to Tigertail’s event at the Miami-Dade Country Auditorium. However, I did wear a hat. Upon entering the backdoor of the auditorium, I was given a sheet of paper that said I would be Charles Bronson for the evening. Fine, I said, as Heather Maloney of Inkub8 ushered me into the space where Tigertail’s Executive Director Mary Luft greeted guests elegantly dressed as Katharine Hepburn as Eleanor of Aquitaine in the film “The Lion in Winter.” (I may be totally wrong about this, but I’m obsessed with that film and Hepburn, so I’ll leave it at that). Singer and writer Celeste Fraser Delgado and saxophonist Matthew Taylor welcomed guests with their melodic tunes as Octavio Campos, the event’s fearless wizard of ceremonies, swirled around the stage like a tornado and kept the action going throughout the evening. When I arrived, I caught the tail end of a performance with Ana Mendez, which was followed up by a high-powered tango by Miami Contemporary Dance Company’s Ray Sullivan with Luis Vivas. The two bowed to a raucous standing ovation. The night concluded with the announcement of the winners of the Not-So-Silent Silent Auction. I didn’t win anything. Impressions of Miami Light Project: What made Miami Light Project’s event shine was the pure energy displayed by Artistic & Executive Director Elizabeth Boone, who brought the room to life with her energy on the dance floor. The event also served as a showcase for Miami Light Project’s support of innovative contemporary performance artists and dancers. Elizabeth Boone and Teo Castellanos at Miami Art Project’s event. | Photo by Neil de la Flor Miami’s performing art scene is tight, so tight that the convergence and cross-pollination of creative talent was apparent when Campos and Mendez re-appeared after their stint at Tigertail’s event to perform at Miami Light Project. The two performed with Rosie Herrera Dance Company and thrilled the throngs gathered at the Goldman Warehouse.