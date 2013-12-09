Two unique versions of “The Nutcracker”

If you are in need of a jolt of holiday spirit, be sure to catch one of the two unique performances of the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker.” The North Carolina Dance Theatre presents Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s “Nutcracker” with live music by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra on December 13-22, and Caroline Calouche & Co. presents “Clara’s Trip” on December 20-21.

“Clara’s Trip” by Caroline Calouche & Co.

Calouche puts a modern twist on this holiday favorite with a contemporary setting and a clumsy, accident-prone Clara. Not to mention the new heights achieved with the use of aerial apparatus, including the trapeze, silks, aerial sling and bungee. Company dancer Stephanie Cantrell will star as Clara, Jim Reynolds as Beau and Caroline Calouche as Angela Flowers; Anthony Olivia a dancer with Pilobolus will perform as a special guest in the role of Angela’s husband. “Clara’s Trip” will be performed at the Booth Playhouse at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $35-$45.

“Nutcracker” North Carolina Dance Theatre. Photo by Jeff Cravotta