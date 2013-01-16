Ultra Galactic Gung-Ho Gurus invade Macon museum
Two brothers have turned their childhood passion into an intergalactic, excuse me, “Ultra Galactic” comedy adventure. Macon’s Museum of Arts and Sciences will premiere UG3 Thursday, January 17th from 6–9 p.m. Two screenings will be held. The first showing begins at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy several shows in the Mark Smith Planetarium and take rides on the Human Gyroscope during the three-hour event.
Al and Lee Waller are the siblings behind the project. Their “knack for telling stories visually” led them into puppetry and drama at a young age, but their first video camera ignited a passion for film. As teenagers, they began “making short films with a VHS camcorder.”
UG3 is the first in a series to star their original characters, the “Ultra Galactic Gung-Ho Gurus.” The film brings together their varied backgrounds blending 2D, 3D, stop-motion, puppetry, flash animation, vintage footage and more.
“Of all the programs and special events planned for the upcoming year, we are especially excited about the UG3 screening event,” said Executive Director Susan Welsh. “Building on the successful re-opening of the renovated Planetarium in 2012, the Museum has expanded its astronomy-related programs, exhibitions and events to include lots of fun and educational offerings for all ages. There is a great demand in Central Georgia for unique and high quality educational events like this, and we believe the Museum of Arts and Sciences is the perfect venue to launch the UG3 characters, concept and series.”
A news release from the museum describes UG3:
“The story is centered around an interplanetary news team on their way to cover the hottest story in the galaxy. While in route, bungling occurs and the team is stranded in orbit around a planet they’ve never heard of — Earth! The hapless reporters contact the studio executives for help, but are instead ordered to investigate this planet and report on it. They soon realize that Earthlings are on the cusp of making their first trips into space. Pulling from humankind’s history, science, literature, mythology and art, the UG3 compile a story that spans thousands of years and attempts to chronicle how humans are finally able to break the bonds of gravity and begin their adventure into space.”
