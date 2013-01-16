Ultra Galactic Gung-Ho Gurus invade Macon museum

“The story is centered around an interplanetary news team on their way to cover the hottest story in the galaxy. While in route, bungling occurs and the team is stranded in orbit around a planet they’ve never heard of — Earth! The hapless reporters contact the studio executives for help, but are instead ordered to investigate this planet and report on it. They soon realize that Earthlings are on the cusp of making their first trips into space. Pulling from humankind’s history, science, literature, mythology and art, the UG3 compile a story that spans thousands of years and attempts to chronicle how humans are finally able to break the bonds of gravity and begin their adventure into space.”