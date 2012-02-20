Ulysses is Charlotte’s new Spring Festival of the Arts

Do you have spring fever? Looking for some exciting experiences? There is a new Spring Festival of the Arts in Charlotte. “Ulysses” is a month-long, innovative addition to the rich artistic fabric of the Carolinas landscape. It will debut Saturday, Feb. 25 with a free family friendly Community Day at Levine Museum of the New South (a Knight arts grantee).

This festival’s name and inspiration are born of the beautiful Ulysses butterfly, which is a symbol of spring, wonderment, rebirth and promise. The theme for the first 2012 Ulysses Festival — The Majesty of Russia and the Music of Tchaikovsky — fetes Russian culture and composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky through a number of artistic avenues, highlighted by the creative efforts of leading Charlotte arts organizations throughout the month of March.

This inaugural festival will not only celebrate the first time so many arts groups have come together thematically, but also the local debut of great works, including NC Dance Theatre’s “Sleeping Beauty” and Opera Carolina’s “Eugene Onegin” — which is also the first Russian opera brought to stage in the group’s 63-year history.

Born of a collaboration between the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (a Knight arts grantee), NC Dance Theatre (a Knight arts grantee) and Opera Carolina (a Knight arts grantee) as well as regional cultural partners, Ulysses will unify and celebrate the arts community in an unprecedented fashion.

The Ulysses festivities will begin with the free community day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at Levine Museum of the New South. The Levine Museum partnered with United Communities Association and Russian Carolina to create a day filled with fun and educational activities.

The Community Day will provide an opportunity to showcase the wealth of professional talent from performers and artists in the Charlotte area, including partner arts organizations as well as local Russian folksingers, gypsy dancers and musicians. Best of all admission to the Levine Museum of the New South is free all day to celebrate the Ulysses kick off.

Throughout the day, visitors will have a chance to get up close and personal with many facets of Russian culture through a variety of hands-on, interactive activities including crafts, face-painting, Cyrillic writing, cuisine and art. A few highlights of the day are the NC Dance Theatre Children’s Performance from “Sleeping Beauty,” learning to write your name in Russian, as well as learning different traditional dance forms.

Check out www.museumofthenewsouth.org for a full schedule of performances and activities on Feb. 25.

To see the diverse events offered during “Ulysses, Charlotte Spring Festival of the Arts — The Majesty of Russia: 2012 Tchaikovsky,” visit www.charlottecultureguide.com/ulysses.