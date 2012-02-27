Ulysses Spring Festival of the Arts brings lots of Tchaikovsky

Whether Russian films or music by Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the Ulysses Spring Festival of the Arts is about all things Russian. The culture, art and music are expressed through a number of different venues — the combined creative efforts of many Charlotte arts organizations throughout the month of March.

The theme for the very first 2012 Ulysses Festival is the majesty of Russia and the music of Tchaikovsky. This festival celebrates the first time so many arts groups have come together thematically, as well as the local debut of significant works.

To see the full list of events offered during Ulysses — and more details about each one, visit www.charlottecultureguide.com/ulysses.

Following are just a few highlights:

• Charlotte Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by The Light Factory (a Knight arts grantee), will screen “The Concert,” by noted European director Radu Mihaileanu, March 4 at Temple Israel.

• North Carolina Dance Theatre will debut its interpretation of “Sleeping Beauty,” featuring music by Tchaikovsky and choreography by Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, March 8 through 18 at the Knight Theater. (“Sleeping Beauty’s Educational Performance” is Thursday, March 15.)

• Opera Carolina brings to life “Eugene Onegin,” a lyric opera composed in part by Tchaikovsky, based on the novel in verse of the same name by Alexander Pushkin, March 17, 22 and 25 at Belk Theater. (Student Night at the Opera: “Eugene Onegin” is Thursday, March 15.)

• The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art (a Knight arts grantee) will present two chamber works that best exemplify the composer’s contribution to late Romantic era music as part of the “Bechtler’s Music and Museum” series, which combines visual art, music and thought-provoking discussions connecting modern music and 20th-century modern art on March 18 at 5 p.m. This event is free, but registration is required.

• Charlotte Symphony Orchestra features a variety of Tchaikovsky works in concerts on March 17, 20, 23, 30 & 31 at the Belk and Knight theaters, as well as Myers Park Baptist Church. From “KnightSounds: To Tchaikovsky with Love” on Friday, March 23 to Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence Op. 70” performed live in the acoustically beautiful Myers Park Baptist Church sanctuary on Saturday, March 17, this is the month to catch a Charlotte Symphony performance.