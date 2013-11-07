UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre presents “Love the Doctor”

“Love the Doctor.” Photos by Jay Morong

If Shakespeare entertains you and you find “Don Giovanni” thrilling, you will be excited to learn of a newly translated play being staged for the first time in English by the UNC Charlotte’s Department of Theatre: “Love the Doctor” by Tirso de Molina. From the Spanish “Golden Age” or Baroque period comes a tale of love, radical women, disguise and intrigue. The play will run from October 30th until November 10th.

Tirso de Molina was the penname for Gabriel Téllez, who lived a dual life as a respected friar and wildly popular playwright of the likes of Miguel de Cervantes, Lope de Vega, and Calederón. Tirso wrote more than 100 plays, including the original Don Juan play, “El Burlador de Sevilla,” which became the basis for Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” and Byron’s epic poem “Don Juan.” In “Love the Doctor,” ambitious Jerónima falls for a mysterious man and follows him to Portugal, where she disguises herself as a man in order to practice medicine to get close to the man she loves. But when a seductive female patient falls for her mask, Jerónima finds herself in a complicated web of disguise and desire.

“Love the Doctor” was translated and adapted by Sarah Brew, an alumna of UNC Charlotte, with the collaborative efforts of Josephine Hardman. This adaptation, directed by Lon Bumgarner, keeps the setting in Spain and Portugal, but moves the action to the early 20th century during the height of the international women’s suffrage movement; consequently, making Jerónima’s desire to be a doctor highly relevant.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $9 for UNC Charlotte faculty and staff, and $6 for students. This weekend’s productions are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Prior to Friday’s performance, a symposium will be held from 2-4 p.m. in Robinson Hall, room 103, featuring Brew and her thesis advisor, Dr. Harley Erdman, as well as UNC Charlotte Faculty from the Spanish and Theatre Departments. Friday’s performance will also feature a talk-back session after the show.

