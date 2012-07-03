Uncle Frank the Dinosaur comes to Lincoln Street Art Park
This past Sunday — a balmy summer day I spent biking and sightseeing around Detroit — I happened across the newest addition to the Lincoln Street Art Park: Uncle Frank the Dinosaur, a towering construction of recycled materials found throughout the city. The sculpture was created by Kelly Kaatz, Janice Polzin and Matt Pawenski for the Detroit Electronic Movement Festival, and partly funded and facilitated by a stipend and studio space from CAMP Detroit. Uncle Frank the Dinosaur is a very welcome and striking addition to the park, which will be its permanent home. As I rode past it on my bike, I had no choice but to stop and take a moment to investigate the new sculpture, snap a few pictures and spend some quality time investigating the art park further, which is an incredible public space and a treasure trove of murals and art installations.
Uncle Frank the Dinosaur is worth a second look.
Informational placard about Uncle Frank the Dinosaur.
LincolnStreet Art Park — founded in fall of 2011 as a collaboration between local artists and sculptors, Recycle Here!, Detroit Synergy, Midtown Detroit Inc., Michigan Council on Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the Detroit Recreation Department — has continued to grow and evolve as an active public space connecting the New Center and Woodbridge neighborhoods. The park also has a lively events calendar, recently hosting “Frank’n Films Happy Hour,” a bonfire gathering to dedicate the recent installation of Uncle Frank the Dinosaur and give away free tickets to the Detroit Windsor International Film Festival.
A sculpture by John Sauvé on display.
A sculpture by Robert Sestok.
The vibrancy of the Lincoln Street Art Park — an invaluable art destination and community gathering point — reminds me once again of the energy and commitment of those who are dedicated to making Detroit a more livable and beautiful place for all.
