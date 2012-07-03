Uncle Frank the Dinosaur comes to Lincoln Street Art Park

This past Sunday — a balmy summer day I spent biking and sightseeing around Detroit — I happened across the newest addition to the Lincoln Street Art Park: Uncle Frank the Dinosaur, a towering construction of recycled materials found throughout the city. The sculpture was created by Kelly Kaatz, Janice Polzin and Matt Pawenski for the Detroit Electronic Movement Festival, and partly funded and facilitated by a stipend and studio space from CAMP Detroit. Uncle Frank the Dinosaur is a very welcome and striking addition to the park, which will be its permanent home. As I rode past it on my bike, I had no choice but to stop and take a moment to investigate the new sculpture, snap a few pictures and spend some quality time investigating the art park further, which is an incredible public space and a treasure trove of murals and art installations.