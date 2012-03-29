Underground Events presents: ART/COMEDY/MUSIC Charlotte Showcase tonight only in NoDa

You will hear and see some of the best local talent in a collaborative event that gives artists and fans alike an opportunity to discover the great entertainment and creativity that our Queen City has to offer. This fifth installment of the “Underground” collaboration is the first time the event will be held at the Neighborhood Theatre.

The idea behind the Underground Events artistic collaboration is to offer a chance for artists of different mediums and styles to exhibit their work in an exciting environment — outside of the galleries — and in a lively atmosphere with other local artists, musicians, comedians, as well as friends and fans.

The show is set up to feature three local bands, several comedians and the work of many local artists who may or may not be commercially recognized. The main intention is to provide a fresh new outlet for the artists of Charlotte to show their work, express their ideas and build connections. Ideally, it is looking to grow the creative scene and add another exciting event to help establish Charlotte as a place where the arts are integrated into the most basic fabric of our city and culture.

The Neighborhood Theatre is a local favorite spot to enjoy the arts and an excellent venue to have multiple art forms showcased for all to enjoy. The theatre was originally built as a movie theatre in 1945. It has been restored and turned into a “down to earth” performance venue with strong acoustics.

The event’s featured music will start with One Big Love (Reggae/Hip-Hop). Later in the evening, the Jon Linker Band (Bar Rock/Classic/Southern) will play and, finally, the night will end with Bubonik Funk (Funk/Psychedelic Rock/Jam Band).

The stand-up comedy show will start around 9 p.m. and feature John Colwell (as emcee), Ja’Dark Foster, Devan Penegar, Eddie Conz and headliner Carlos Valencia.

There are a number of artists who will be sharing their talents throughout the night. They range from photographers to graffiti artists to traditional painters and include Francesko the Artist, Stewart Milsaps, Caveman Jon, Gretel Lapica, Clay Holmes, Cody Gatlin and Julie Lee. Local favorite Carlleena Person will be doing one of her free-flowing live painting demos throughout the night.

Tickets are only $10 at the door. The Neighborhood Theatre has a full bar and there are plenty of spots within walking distance to get a bite before or after the show. There are no age restrictions, but please note that some of the subject matter is adult in nature. Also, this is a “dance floor open” event, which means very few seats. If you want a seat, arrive early. Otherwise, it’s standing room only. (To be honest, who’s going to be able to sit with all the hip music and art?)