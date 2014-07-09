University of Akron gallery to honor Akron artist John Puglia

Local artists and art lovers are doing a good thing. They are joining together to honor the life and creative work of Akron artist John Puglia. The exhibit “Never Not Working: The Art and Influence of John Puglia” will be on display at The University of Akron’s Emily Davis Gallery July 14-September 12. The art show will feature both his work and that of his peers.

John Puglia, artist. Photo from ruleofnext.com

As organizers make clear, Puglia was well known in the Akron region for his own art and for his collaborations with other artists through the magazines, gallery spaces and often elaborate artistic events that he created. In the last year of his life before dying of cancer at age 48 in 2013, Puglia was particularly prolific, with two gallery shows of new work in Akron.

“Never Not Working” will occupy the two floors that make up the Davis gallery. The main floor will reportedly house a career retrospective of Puglia’s art – from his work as an undergraduate art student at The University of Akron in the 1980s through to the ambitious paintings and collages he created near the end of his life, when he focused on Akron’s factory culture and Akron-born heavyweight boxing champion Michael Dokes.

John Puglia, “Never Quit.”

Organizers also will be featuring copies of “M-80,” a publication Puglia launched and published from the 1990s through the early 2000s. The magazine featured images and writing by new and established local artists, as well as nationally prominent artists, including Mark Mothersbaugh, Gary Baseman, Cindy Greene and Dick Tappan.

After the emphasis on the honoree for this exhibit, viewers can go to the upper floor of the Emily Davis gallery to see works by artists who were both influenced and supported by Puglia. Puglia is noted for having spent much of his energy generating new ways to showcase the work of his peers. Among those in the exhibit are Andrew Borowiec, Michael Loderstedt and Jay Croft. In addition, each of Puglia’s sons, Sam and Jonathan, will have a space for their work.

John Puglia, “Jim’s Pigeon.”

Throughout his adult life, Puglia is reported to have balanced his creative ambitions with a successful professional career. He worked 19 years at Roadway Express (later YRC), rising to the position of Director of Corporate Communications. His many accomplishments include creation of a Roadway-sponsored traveling Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and launching one of the first successful corporate websites. His Roadway site is now in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Museum. From 2009 until his death, Puglia was creative director for WhiteSpace Creative in Akron.

John Puglia, “Bionic Arm.”

Puglia was founder of the Millworks Galleries, where his works were often displayed, along with showings at other local art venues such as the We Gallery, Square Records and other places.