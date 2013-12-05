Upcoming events at the Bechtler

Ziad Jazz Quartet.

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art swings into December with a full array of events for art lovers, music enthusiasts, and yogis this coming weekend, December 6-8.

Friday, December 6th, the Bechtler’s jazz holiday show—a favorite with Queen City residents of the jazzy variety—is back with two performances. The first, at 6 p.m., is already sold out, but there is a second performance at 8:15 p.m. The Ziad Jazz Quartet, featuring pianist Bill Gerhardt, will perform seasonal favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Deck the Halls” and “This Christmas.”

The concerts are performed in the museum lobby without an intermission. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show and at 7:45 p.m. for the 8:15 p.m. show. Seating is first come, first serve. Food and drink will be available from e2 Emeril’s Eatery. Tickets are free for museum members and $12 for non-members.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, a slow-flow yoga class will be offered in the museum’s fourth-floor gallery amidst inspirational artwork. Taught by Jai Lyles and Kiesha Battles (on an alternating schedule), the class is designed for all skill levels. The 60-minute class is $10, so bring your mat and towel for a truly unique workout experience.

That same evening, the Bechtler will continue its Films of 1968: Style, Revolution and the Future series in conjunction with the exhibition “Modernism in Changing Times: Works from 1968” with a screening of “House of Cards.” This mystery stars George Peppard, Inger Stevens and Orson Welles in an attempt to uncover French political dealings with an underground fascist organization. The movie’s plot parallels the political upheaval that rocked France in May of 1968. Tickets are $4.

Victor Vasarely, Tridem K, 1968, acrylic on canvas © 2013 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris.