Upcoming workshops give behind-the-scenes info on Knight Arts Challenge
Photos are courtesy of Miami Dade College/Cristian Lazzari
With the Knight Arts Challenge, we set out to hear arts ideas from all corners of communities – not just the usual districts and downtowns where the arts tend to thrive. As a way to reach out to more neighborhoods, Knight has scheduled a series of Community Conversations in the four challenge cities.
These Community Conversations will take place in Detroit, St. Paul and Akron in April, just after the challenge opens on April 4. The list is below. (Miami’s Community Conversations began in March and continue into April.)
The events will provide a look at past winners, the challenge timeline, plus tips on applying.
In each challenge city, Knight has also scheduled office hours or informal gatherings at coffee shops where a Knight Foundation staff member will give one-on-one feedback on challenge ideas. Those events are casual, and will be on a first-come, first served basis. You can find the information below as well.
We hope you’ll join us – and that you’ll get ready to submit your best ideas for the arts April 4 – May 2 at knightarts.org.
Community Conversations
-
5:30p.m. April 11: The Nightlight Cinema, 30 N. High St. RSVP
-
Noon April 12: Maple Valley Library Branch, 1187 Copley Rd. RSVP
-
5 p.m. April 12: The University of Akron, Myers School of Art, 150 E. Exchange St. (Folk Hall, Room 165) RSVP
-
5 p.m. April 13: East Akron Neighborhood Development Corp., 550 S. Arlington St. RSVP
-
Noon April 14: Kent State University, Center for the Performing Arts, 1325 Theatre Drive (Ludwig Recital Hall) RSVP
-
5:30 p.m. April 14: The International Institute of Akron, 207 E. Tallmadge Ave. RSVP
-
11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 15: Mustard Seed Market & Café, 867 W. Market St. RSVP for 11:30 a.m. session. RSVP for 4:30 p.m. session.
Office Hours
-
Noon – 1 p.m. April 13: Akron Art Museum Café, 1 S. High St. RSVP
Community Conversations
Office Hours
Community Conversations
Office Hours
Community Conversations
Office Hours
Marika Lynch is a communications consultant for Knight Foundation.
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article