Upcoming workshops give behind-the-scenes info on Knight Arts Challenge

Photos are courtesy of Miami Dade College/Cristian Lazzari

With the Knight Arts Challenge, we set out to hear arts ideas from all corners of communities – not just the usual districts and downtowns where the arts tend to thrive. As a way to reach out to more neighborhoods, Knight has scheduled a series of Community Conversations in the four challenge cities.

These Community Conversations will take place in Detroit, St. Paul and Akron in April, just after the challenge opens on April 4. The list is below. (Miami’s Community Conversations began in March and continue into April.)

The events will provide a look at past winners, the challenge timeline, plus tips on applying.

In each challenge city, Knight has also scheduled office hours or informal gatherings at coffee shops where a Knight Foundation staff member will give one-on-one feedback on challenge ideas. Those events are casual, and will be on a first-come, first served basis. You can find the information below as well.

We hope you’ll join us – and that you’ll get ready to submit your best ideas for the arts April 4 – May 2 at knightarts.org.

Community Conversations

5:30p.m. April 11: The Nightlight Cinema, 30 N. High St. RSVP

Noon April 12: Maple Valley Library Branch, 1187 Copley Rd. RSVP

5 p.m. April 12: The University of Akron, Myers School of Art, 150 E. Exchange St. (Folk Hall, Room 165) RSVP

5 p.m. April 13: East Akron Neighborhood Development Corp., 550 S. Arlington St. RSVP

Noon April 14: Kent State University, Center for the Performing Arts, 1325 Theatre Drive (Ludwig Recital Hall) RSVP

5:30 p.m. April 14: The International Institute of Akron, 207 E. Tallmadge Ave. RSVP

11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 15: Mustard Seed Market & Café, 867 W. Market St. RSVP for 11:30 a.m. session. RSVP for 4:30 p.m. session.

Office Hours

Noon – 1 p.m. April 13: Akron Art Museum Café, 1 S. High St. RSVP

Community Conversations

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. April 11 (happy hour): Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD), 4454 Woodward Ave. RSVP

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. April 15 (Light lunch provided): Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren Ave. RSVP

Office Hours

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 12: Coffee & (__), 14409 E. Jefferson Ave. RSVP

2 to 4 p.m. April 14: Good Cakes & Bakes, 19363 Livernois Ave. RSVP

Community Conversations

6:30 p.m. March 24: West Dade’s Artefactus Theater, 12302 SW 133rd Court, Miami, 6:30 p.m. in English, 7:30 p.m. in Spanish; RSVP.

1:15 p.m. April 5: Islamorada’s History of Diving Museum, 82990 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada, RSVP

1:15 p.m. April 6: Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Key West, RSVP

Office Hours

2 to 4 p.m. April 23 in Doral, Macondo Coffee Roasters, 2494 NW 89th Place, RSVP

5 to 7 p.m. April 27, Panther Coffee, 2390 NW Second Ave, Miami, RSVP

Community Conversations

5:30 p.m. April 20: Rondo Library, 461 Dale St. RSVP

5:30 p.m. April 21: Brian Coyle Community Center, 420 15th Avenue South. RSVP

Office Hours

10 a.m. to Noon April 19: Workhorse Coffee Bar, 2399 University Ave. W. RSVP

10 a.m. to Noon. April 22: Nina’s Coffee Café, 165 Western Ave. N. RSVP