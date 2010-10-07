USpeak Open Verse Performance Series Continues

The second season of the raucous and quirky USpeak: Open Verse and Performance Series continues on Friday, Oct. 8, when University of Miami Creative Writing alumni return for a special Parents’ Weekend Reading. Among these distinguished alumni, teacher and journalist Mia Leonin (1995), author of Braid: Poems, Unraveling the Bed and Havana and Other Missing Fathers; Crissa-Jean Chappell (1997), author of Total Constant Order; chess-champion, poet, and dad Benjamin Bloom (2004), poet of Tongue Twister; among other distinguished alumni. September’s USpeak kick-off event was packed with friendly faces (see photos below) and a fabulous spread of veggies and fruits (the strawberries were amazing!). The event featured original works by an eclectic mix of undergraduate and graduate students who stepped up to the mic and read their work. Geoffrey Philp, the featured alum poet, came back to launch his newest book of poems, Dub Wise, 28 years to the day of his last reading when, on, Friday, September 24th, 1982 he launched his first book ever!