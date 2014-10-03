Verb Ballets bringing contemporary choreography to Green

Although Verb Ballets is based in Cleveland, it manages to come frequently to the Akron area. This time, and for the first time, the eight-member ballet company will present an evening of contemporary works at The Green High School on October 18.

Contemporary is the operative word, for the choreographers are either dancers still themselves or recently have turned from onstage to dance creation. That applies to Anthony Krutzkamp, who had been a principal dancer for the Cincinnati Ballet, but is now the co-artistic director of the Kansas City Ballet.

Anthony Krutzkamp, choreographer. Photo via www.kcballet.org

In a telephone interview, Krutzkamp commented that he runs the second company of KCB in his role as co-artistic director. At times, that gives him a working group on which to try some of the new dance ideas, he said.

For Verb Ballets, Krutzkamp set the ballet “Similar” on them. Originally developed for KCB, the artist noted that he made bigger – and for him better – changes to the work for the Kansas City Dance Festival (which he runs). He was able to devote some more time to the work, and that gave him opportunity to fix it up. The first effort, he commented, was simply a matter of running out of time. The second gave him room to instill his own brand of “unique movement,” as he calls it, and therefore, he added, “make it my own.”

Krutzkamp was quick to point out that the work has undergone some more changes for Verb Ballets. The choreographer likes to watch the dancers, show them through demonstration what he wants, and then notice the dancers’ strengths and make changes that reflect their technique and capabilities.

The title “Similar” reflects that philosophy. The three-part, 15 minute work, is set for six dancers (or three couples). When they dance as a group in the opening of the three sections, you notice right away that they are pretty much doing the same thing. But then subtle differences appear, making what they are doing similar, but not the same. Even the costumes play around with that idea. Pretty much alike, and basically “simple” outfits, he said, they differ in some respects – like a dark top and light bottom on one and the reverse on another.

Even Krutzkamp’s choice of music supports the central idea of the title. Simple, melodic and somewhat slow, the spaces, the artist noted, that are between the notes allow dancers to have room to express some individual artistry even when doing the same sort of movement.

Lighting will do a similar thing of its own as well, Krutzkamp said. As the choreography changes, as different moods of the dance are taken up, the lighting follows suit, with subtle yet distinctive alterations.

Aside from Krutzkamp’s “Similar,” Verb Ballets will perform “Passing By,” a piece choreographed by Antonio Brown, who is a dancer with the well-known and established modern dance company, the Bill T. Jones/ Arnie Zane Dance Company. Organizers say that Brown’s contemporary work intertwines patterns and bodies for a visually vivacious performance. The pulsating electronic music, they note, is entrancing as dancers dynamically move through puddles of light.

Scene from “Similar” by Anthony Krutzkamp. Photo by Bill Naiman

Also on the dance bill is “Dark Matter,” a work by Tommie-Waheed Evans. Reportedly this dance requires percussive driving energy and athleticism from the dancers for this urban-style contemporary work. Evans is currently a dancer with PHILADANCO! and founder of Waheed-Works.

According to the media announcement, the show will also feature a series of duets from the Verb Ballets repertory, including two by Heinz Poll, who founded the now defunct Ohio Ballet. Verb Ballets often pays attention to classic pieces, and does so here. Each duet has apparently been selected to highlight the dancers and showcase their technical abilities.