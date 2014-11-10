A poster for this year’s Vintage Charlotte Winter Market.

Vintage Charlotte is back with their Winter Market just in time for that pesky holiday shopping. Featuring locally handmade goods and unique vintage finds, this is the perfect event to fulfill that shopping list while supporting local artists, craftspeople and retailers. The Winter Market will be held on Saturday, November 15th from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Fillmore Charlotte, located in the NC Music Factory.

At Vintage Charlotte you’ll find a plethora of products–from art and jewelry to furniture, crafting supplies and vintage clothing. The market is curated by founder Amy Herman, and each vendor is selected with an eye toward quality and variety. “Vintage Charlotte is really about highlighting some of the many amazing things going on right here in Charlotte. I try to use our markets to highlight some of the best local small businesses, local food and drink, and contribute to a sustainable economy right here in our own backyard,” said Herman.

Some of the featured vendors to look for are Sable & Gray, a paper goods company specializing in handmade stationery; Studio {1859} for crocheted textiles, such as hats, booties and stuffed animals; and Laura Wood Studios for her body-conscious jewelry. Mag + Pie will be there showcasing her organic handmade line for kids that features collaborations with local Charlotte artists Adam Lazzara and Jenn Small. Updated vintage clothing for women will also be available from the likes of Good Grief Vintage.

Vintage Charlotte Summer Market 2014.