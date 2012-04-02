“Violins of Hope” is a chance to witness history first hand

Do not miss this opportunity of a lifetime — for yourself and your loved ones — to experience something truly historical and powerful in the deepest sense. “Violins of Hope” is a series of exhibitions, performances, film screenings and educational programs that explore the history of music and art in the face of oppression.

For the first time in the Americas, 18 violins that tell of the Holocaust — its history, victims and survivors — will be on display and in performance in Charlotte during the month of April. The restoration of these violins bears witness to the spirit and creativity that transcended the horrific events of the Holocaust. The arts have long been a lifeline for the oppressed in their darkest times. These “Violins of Hope” offer an unprecedented glimpse inside of one of the saddest periods in our modern timeline.

Never before exhibited in North or South America, 18 violins recovered from the Holocaust and restored by master violinmaker Amnon Weinstein will be on display in the gallery of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Center City Building.

Presented by the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture, “Violins of Hope: The Exhibition” will be on view from Monday, April 9 through Tuesday, April 24 and is absolutely free. However, do check the website for schedule details as there are days the exhibit is closed to the general public. Some days are open to school and group tours only.

Throughout April there will be opportunities to hear the music that carried this hope in a variety of venues. Sunday, April 15, UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture will present the concert “Restoring Hope: Amnon Weinstein and the Violins of Hope” at the John S. and James L. Knight Theatre at 430 S. Tryon St.

Saturday, April 21 will bring another moving performance with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (a Knight arts grantee) at the Belk Theater in the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Conducted by Christopher Warren-Green and featuring master violinists Shlomo Mintz, Cihat Askin and David Russell, this program will include the Beethoven Violin Concerto and Barber’s Adagio for Strings, as well as music by Mahler and traditional Jewish works.

Temple Israel — located at 4901 Providence Road — is hosting a free event on Thursday, April 19 that will commemorate the memory of those lost and celebrate survivors through readings, testimony and musical performances by the world-class “Violins of Hope” musicians.