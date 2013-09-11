Wahoo! “Xanadu” is Weathervane Playouse’s non-stop funny production

Silly was the word Weathervane Playhouse, a Knight Arts grantee, used to promote its production of “Xanadu.” But you know, you could have silly frustrating as easily as silly fun.

When I went on the official opening night, I expected just plain old silly, mostly because of the dud of a movie version years ago. However, Weathervane’s rendition on stage through September 22 is silly non-stop funny musical comedy, and that’s because it has a great cast that’s willing to do over-the-top performances, an energetic pacing that keeps the momentum going, and sure and smart comedic direction from Gwen Arment.

Think about it. The storyline focuses on the improbable occurrence of a would-be, conceptually stunted artist (Scott Miesse as Sonny Malone) actually being visited and inspired by the Greek muse Clio (Rachel Balko as Kira) to help him launch his weird idea to open up a disco roller rink.

Happens all the time. Well, it would, except for muse Clio’s jealous and eventually envious sisters, the other muses, four of whom are played by men – Calliope (Patrick Michael Dukeman); Melpomene (Kathy Ashcroft); Thalia (Kevin Lambes); Euterpe (Isabelle Post); Erato (Taylor Nicole Bryan); and Terpsicore (Brett Gregory Parr).

Rachel Balko and the muses in “Xanadu.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

The sisters do their best to mess things up so that the daddy of them all, the god Zeus – talk about dramatic deus ex machina – will come down from the clouds and not only put Clio in her place, but banish her for becoming intimately involved with a mortal and making her own art instead of merely inspiring it. (As if Zeus never cavorted with mortals!)

It’s a musical comedy, so it’s not giving anything away to say it all works out. Love triumphs while the smell of a wedding is in the air.

You have to hand it to the romantic leads. Theirs was a big job. At first it seemed as though Rachel Balko’s take on Clio/Kira might be cloying, but that notion changed fast. She deadpanned her way through the performance and was endearing. Scott Miesse pretty much has the straight man role in this comedy, and held his own.

Rachel Balko and Scott Miesse in “Xanadu.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

The comedic center of the evening belonged to Patrick Michael Dukeman (Calliope) and Kathy Ashcroft (Melpomene). These two are hysterically funny. They act big; that is, they take their role over the top and keep going. It was delightful to watch them perform. Ashcroft has an amazingly big and pretty singing voice.

And don’t let me forget the costumes by Jasen J. Smith. They got their own laughs, from the four-legged albino satyr to the raucous drag of the four male muses. Costumes help to define character; here they help channel the mood and tone of the comic spirit pushing this play along. Brilliant work pure and simple.

Scene from “Xanadu.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse