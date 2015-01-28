Walk, jog or run in the name of literacy

Junior League of Macon’s Bookin’ It 5K flyer.

The Junior League of Macon is dedicated to help increase the literacy rate in our community. On February 21, you can walk, jog or run for the cause. On top of that, if the babysitter isn’t available, or if you just want to enjoy the event with your little one, the Junior League of Macon is allowing people with strollers to take part in the race. However, everyone with a stroller will have to get behind those who are just on feet. The course for the 5K starts and ends at Ocmulgee National Monument, which is also called “Indian Mounds” by many of the local citizens.

The scenery at the Ocmulgee National Monument is so peaceful and serene. The landscape offers lakes, swamps, forest, grassy fields and large mud mounds. It’s one of the most popular tourist sites in Macon. In addition to the scenery, a lot of Native American history lies in this park. The spirits of their culture and lifestyle can still be acknowledged by just observing the vista of the land.

Registration for the one-mile jog is $12, and $20 for the 5K runner. Everyone from amateurs to advanced runners will be permitted to participate. Click here to register for the Bookin’ It 5K event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Geico is a sprinter level sponsor for this fundraiser, and there will also be some food and fun after the run sponsored by A Course/Line LLC of Valdosta. Some of the takings will be used to benefit reading and writing proficiency for young children in Central Georgia. For those who aren’t familiar with the history of the Junior League of Macon, it’s an umbrella organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International that has existed since 1901 as a women’s nonprofit volunteer group. Its mission includes “promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”