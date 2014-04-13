Walker West breaks ground at 760 Selby

By Petter Leggett, Walker West Music Academy

On March 18, Walker West Music Academy held a wall-breaking ceremony at 760 Selby Avenue to kick-off construction of the Academy’s new home. Joining in the ceremony were Academy co-founders Rev. Carl Walker and Grant West, Academy faculty members, administrative staff, board members, construction team members and community supporters.

The ceremony began with remarks from Academy executive director Peter Leggett who recognized the inspiring mission of the co-founders as helping to bring Walker West to where it is today. He also thanked members of the board, the construction planning team and faculty and administrative staff, sharing his view that ” you are the heart of the organization that makes everything we do so vital to our students, their families and the Summit-University community.”

Next, Walker West Board Chair Paul Robinson provided remarks thanking board members and Peter for his leadership in weathering challenging times over the past several years and persevering in the face of many odds.

Then, on to the sledge hammers: after putting on hard hats, Rev. Walker and Mr. West took the first swings on the new home of Walker West. Soon, board members, administrative staff and faculty members all had there turn in demolishing the walls of the new space.