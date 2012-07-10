“Warhol Is Over?” No way

It was in the late 1960s when Andy Warhol pronounced: “In the future, everyone will be world famous for 15 minutes,” his commentary on the celebrity-soaked, pop-world culture that America had become. But in a twist of fate, the artist who is most synonymous with pop art, the man who was as famous for his persona as for what he created, who had legions of fans and harsh critics, would have fame last far longer that 15 minutes. In fact, Warhol may be one of the most well-known figures from the 20th century, and his cache has not let up. For a nice summer show, the Robert Fontaine Gallery has put together a group exhibit called “Warhol Is Over?” featuring 12 international and emerging artists whose work channels Warhol if not in actual style, then in spirit. So just what was this spirit that has lasted so long? The gallery puts it this way: “For better or or worse (depending on which art historian you listen to), Warhol was seen as a genius and remarkable business man. He surfaced in New York City at a time when candy-coated theology was never before explored within the realm of high art…Warhol had the ability to transcend as a subject in an artist’s work with a viewpoint deemed innovative and fresh in color and social commentary.”