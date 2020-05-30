We stand in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and St. Paul

George Floyd’s ​killing was a violent injustice — one that is all too common in our country. We are saddened and heartbroken, and painfully reminded of the continuing impact of racism in the places we live. As a foundation committed to helping build equitable, inclusive and participatory communities, we stand in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis, St. Paul and all of Minnesota as they work to fight racism and to build communities where everyone can engage, prosper and thrive.