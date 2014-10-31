Wednesday: Meet the South Florida People’s Choice Nominees!

Art + tech + waffles is a winning combination any day of the week, but we hope you will come enjoy it next Wednesday, Nov. 5 at a very special edition of #WaffleWednesday, hosted by LiveNinja.

FATVillage Arts District: A contemporary art exhibition space in Fort Lauderdale, FATVillage showcases large-scale, interactive works. Right now, the space is only open for its monthly art walks. The prize would help FATVillage open more often, with more programming. (Text VOTE1 to 22333)

HICCUP: The acronym stands for Hialeah Contemporary Culture Project, and the collective works to take art out of galleries and into the streets of Northwest Dade. With funding, HICCUP wants to open-up a basis of operations in Hialeah to launch its works and make the city “a place for creative action.” (Text VOTE2 to 22333)

Ife-Ile: The Afro-Cuban dance troupe wants to expand its annual dance festival, and also to create a musical that is based on the lives and influence of Cubans who came to Miami during the Mariel Boatlift. Through its work, IFE-ILE not only provides a place for Cuban-American artists to practice their craft, but also a place to tell their own stories. (Text VOTE3 to 22333)

Key West Art and Historical Society: The group wants to take the art and history of Key West into schools. One idea, for example, is to take the works of local artist Mario Sanchez, who created scenes of the city, into classrooms as a way to understand the island’s and Monroe County’s history and culture. (Text VOTE4 to 22333)

Swampspace: This Design District gallery run by artist Oliver Sanchez wants to continue to provide an exhibition space that focuses on artistic values rather than profit. The prize would help Swampspace fund more large-scale exhibitions and allow artists to bring their big ideas to fruition (Text VOTE5 to 22333)