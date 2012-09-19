Weekend offers a full lineup of arts events in Macon

The Cortona Trio is violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, cellist Julie Albers and pianist Elizabeth Pridgen.

Fall is a great time of the year, because theater and musical seasons are just beginning. In Macon, the weekend of September 21-23 is jam-packed with incredible events for every taste and mood.

For those looking to stretch their creative muscles, The 567 Center for Renewal is hosting their first “Corks & Canvas” event. Participants are invited to bring their favorite bottle of wine, a friend or two, and enjoy a fun evening creating a beautiful 11 x 14″ painting. No painting experience is required, as this laid-back workshop will be taught by Heatherly Wakefield, a local artist and curator. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and lasts about two hours.

Other great events happening on Friday include a Jazz and R&B performance by Taylor Made at JD’s Drama & Dinner Theatre and dancing to a live orchestra at St. Joseph’s Social Hall.

For those looking for a night out at the theater, Theatre Macon’s Youth Actors Company will open “The AristoCats” on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. Even for those unfamiliar with the animated film of the same name, this feline adventure is sure to be fun for the entire family. It’s a toe-tapping treat with a jazzy beat. “The AristoCats” runs through September 30.

Also opening for a one-night-only showing is “A Song for Coretta” at JD’s Drama & Dinner Theatre. Pearl Cleage’s play is described as a loving, evocative tribute to the remarkable Corretta Scott King. This production is directed by New African Grove artistic director, Keith Franklin. The show begins at 7 p.m.

The incredible array of arts, musical and theatrical events happening this weekend are signs of the season. Together, they simply reinforce what the locals already know—Macon is a great place to live for those who enjoy arts and cultural offerings in their community.