Weekend offers a full lineup of arts events in Macon
The Cortona Trio is violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, cellist Julie Albers and pianist Elizabeth Pridgen.
Fall is a great time of the year, because theater and musical seasons are just beginning. In Macon, the weekend of September 21-23 is jam-packed with incredible events for every taste and mood.
For those looking to stretch their creative muscles, The 567 Center for Renewal is hosting their first “Corks & Canvas” event. Participants are invited to bring their favorite bottle of wine, a friend or two, and enjoy a fun evening creating a beautiful 11 x 14″ painting. No painting experience is required, as this laid-back workshop will be taught by Heatherly Wakefield, a local artist and curator. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and lasts about two hours.
Other great events happening on Friday include a Jazz and R&B performance by Taylor Made at JD’s Drama & Dinner Theatre and dancing to a live orchestra at St. Joseph’s Social Hall.
For those looking for a night out at the theater, Theatre Macon’s Youth Actors Company will open “The AristoCats” on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. Even for those unfamiliar with the animated film of the same name, this feline adventure is sure to be fun for the entire family. It’s a toe-tapping treat with a jazzy beat. “The AristoCats” runs through September 30.
Also opening for a one-night-only showing is “A Song for Coretta” at JD’s Drama & Dinner Theatre. Pearl Cleage’s play is described as a loving, evocative tribute to the remarkable Corretta Scott King. This production is directed by New African Grove artistic director, Keith Franklin. The show begins at 7 p.m.
In terms of musical offerings, Saturday night is a “triple threat,” with the first performance of the 2012-13 season by the Macon Symphony Orchestra (a Knight Arts grantee) aptly-titled “Triple Delight.” Join MSO’s new conductor and musical director Ward Stare along with violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, cellist Julie Albers and pianist Elizabeth Pridgen who together comprise The Cortona Trio. The group is described as a natural collaboration of three artists who perform, teach and work together at the esteemed Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Grand Opera House in downtown Macon.
The incredible array of arts, musical and theatrical events happening this weekend are signs of the season. Together, they simply reinforce what the locals already know—Macon is a great place to live for those who enjoy arts and cultural offerings in their community.
The 567 Center for Renewal: 533 Cherry St., Macon; 478-238-6051; www.the567.org JD’s Drama & Dinner Theatre: 550 Riverside Dr., Macon; 478-738-3114 Theatre Macon: 438 Cherry St., Macon; 478-746-9485; www.theatremacon.com The Grand Opera House; 651 Mulberry St., Macon; 478- 301-5470; www.thegrandmacon.com
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article