Weighty new shows hold up the Frost

Wang Qingsong, “New Women.”

The Frost Art Museum is opening up its two main Art Basel-time shows tomorrow – they couldn’t be more different, but both have real heft.

“Wang Qingsong: ADifinitum” is the freshest, with huge photographic prints covering the entire third floor from the contemporary Chinese artist. Wang is not one of the youngest of the new breed of Chinese artists who have stormed the world stage for over a decade, which is why his view has a broader, historical importance to it. Born at the beginning of the Cultural Revolution in 1966, his childhood would have been permeated by an intense ideological atmosphere during one of the Middle Kingdom’s most isolated – and turbulent – eras.

But by adulthood, that world would start to change at a dizzying pace. Out with the revolutionary posters and in with ads for McDonald’s and Coke and Citibank; almost wiped out, the low-level clay houses and alleyways, replaced by skyrises as far as the eye can see. And Wang can see a lot.

Wang’s “Can i cooperate with you?”

The performative background to his work is clear in these staged, posed photos. They can look like stills from a play or performance, and very gorgeous ones at that. Yet with all the signs of saturated consumerism implanted from the West that are depicted, there is also something distinctly Chinese that pops through, in composition and in an aesthetic flavor. His works are in a number of major local collections, and he had a highly acclaimed exhibit in New York several years ago, but this will be Wang’s first real outing here in Miami.

“A Global Exchange: Geometric Abstraction Since 1950” is very historically rooted, as the title reveals. In collaboration with the Buenos Aires Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA), this exhibit features works over six decades of a movement that dominated 20th century art, and held special interest in Latin America. It includes examples of Op Art, kinetic art and color theory from a wide variety of artists, many of whom were in MOMA’s groundbreaking 1965 show that first exposed many geometric abstract artists.