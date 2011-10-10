Wells Fargo Community Celebration will be magnificent and free

Lately, it’s hard to miss the media coverage of protesters angry with big businesses. However, there are many things corporations have done and still do for their communities, and, in Charlotte, we have been particularly fortunate. These corporations, more specifically, several of our large banks with local ties, have supported the Charlotte community —and more specifically our arts — over and over again.

On Oct. 29, there will be so many free arts and cultural experience, as part of the “Wells Fargo Community Celebration,” that it will take two posts to scratch the surface of what great things will be going on that day. So seriously, you should mark your calendars, because this day will be chock full of a number of diverse, and mostly free, arts and cultural opportunities for young and old.

Although, not everything is in Uptown Charlotte, but the majority of scheduled events will be. Check out these links for more information about parking and public transportation. The Charlotte Culture Guide, sponsored by the Arts & Science Council (a Knight Arts grantee), is your one stop for all the information and details you might want.

The Wells Fargo Community Celebration is about presenting free arts and cultural experiences for all. On Saturday, Oct. 29, explore and enjoy Charlotte’s diverse arts, science and history offerings, beginning with free admission to the following facilities:

The Wells Fargo Atrium, located at 301 S. Tryon St., will be one of the hubs for many of the performances and events throughout the day, spanning opera, dancing, drumming and claywork, among other things.

There will be numerous other happenings, including those sponsored by Charlotte Children’s Choir, Community School of the Arts (a Knight Arts grantee) and the Charlotte Jazz Orchestra. Throughout the day — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — at the UNC Charlotte Center City Building, located at 320 E. Ninth St., one will find a wide variety of family friendly demonstrations and events. Students and faculty from the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture will present a showcase of work representing the College, ranging from music to theatre to visual arts.

Enjoy a free concert by Branford Marsalis, NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and Tony Award nominee composer. The three-time Grammy Award winner will be performing at the Levine Center for the Arts on South Tryon Street at 4:30 p.m.

Another cool part of this huge cultural undertaking is that several performing arts organizations are offering free tickets to their next productions. However, tickets will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Monday, Oct. 10. Check each group’s link to get more specifics. Free tickets to 1) “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” are presented by Carolina Actors Studio Theatre, 2) “Wicked Divas of Broadway” are presented by Charlotte Symphony and 3) “For The Love of Harlem” are presented by On Q Productions.