What’s new in a fair

This will be a bit of an experiment: the inaugural edition of the Art Wynwood International Contemporary Art Fair, to be held in a 100,000-square-foot tent in Midtown. Opening up on Thursday night and running through Monday, the Art Miami Pavilion from Art Basel Miami Beach will be host to more than 50 galleries, from Miami, New York, Europe and a few South of the border. Developer and Wynwood art impresario Tony Goldman commissioned graf pieces for the VIP section in the tent that will be called “the flying murals of Wynwood,” which will include work from six street artists, such as Retna. There will be after parties at Wynwood Walls, as well as a Saturday night event with DJs and performances at the Bakehouse Art Complex.

Organized by those behind Art Miami, this fair is an attempt to make sure the world knows Miami — and Wynwood — is a serious, year-round artistic destination and not just a once-a-week-in-December phenomenon. Under the tent, almost 20 galleries from New York will be represented, about a dozen from Miami (including Cernuda Arte, Bernice Steinbaum, Pan American Art Projects and Dot Fiftyone among others), and another dozen from across the Atlantic, showing a mix of contemporary and modern art works.

So, is Miami ready, or in need, of another big fair? In other words, this isn’t meant to be an exhibition space for several days, it’s purpose is to sell art. Are there enough takers and buyers around on Presidents’ Day Weekend, in time far separated from the Basel madness? That will be the test. But without pushing the limits to what Miami can be as a cultural center, we would never know without trying.