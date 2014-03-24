What’s on the docket for the 2014 Arts Advocacy Day?

A team of Minnesota artists and supporters heads to the capitol for the 2013 Arts Advocacy Day. Photo courtesy of MCA

Our state is known nationally for its progressive civic and philanthropic funding for the arts – but such generous public support doesn’t happen by accident. We have the benefit of particularly effective arts advocates here, savvy lobbying organizations that been instrumental in mustering strong bases of support for legislative efforts benefiting the state’s cultural community and arts resources. Foremost among these hard-won efforts is the Legacy Amendment, a constitutional mandate passed by voter referendum in 2008 that ensures a small fraction of the funds gleaned from sales taxes is set aside specifically to aid preservation of Minnesota’s environmental and cultural heritage.

I asked Sheila Smith, Executive Director of Minnesota Citizens for the Arts (MCA), to share some of the agenda items for this year’s Arts Advocacy Day, slated for March 27. Hundreds of Minnesota artists will gather in downtown St. Paul on Thursday morning – musicians, filmmakers, performing and visual artists, hobbyists and professionals alike from all over the state. They’ll rally at the Minnesota History Center, form small teams, and then head out to the State Capitol to lobby legislators in person about issues relevant to the local arts community.

Sheila Smith, Executive Director for Minnesota Citizens for the Arts, at the morning rally in 2013. Photo courtesy of MCA

Susannah Schouweiler: You mention on the MCA blog that a key focus for this year’s event will be giving thanks to legislators for their efforts in support of the arts. Would you be more specific about that? And what are some of the other top concerns you see for Minnesota’s arts community that you expect might also be taken to the Capitol this year?

Sheila Smith: Legislators need to know that arts funding is benefiting their own constituents in their own districts, so we are setting up meetings with people from [individual legislator’s] own districts on Arts Advocacy Day. Our folks will be bringing grantee lists and, in addition to saying “thanks” for those grants, will be educating decision makers on how important the grants are locally. In terms of the Legacy Amendment, legislators have stood firm against all kinds of attempts to divert the dollars away from arts and history, so we are thanking them for that too.

Susannah Schouweiler: Are there national issues in the arts to which you’d like to call attention?

Sheila Smith: The President’s proposal for the National Endowment for the Arts was not as high as it should be, so a team of Minnesotans is going to Washington D.C. over the next three days to meet with our members of congress. Our arts community is exceptionally good at competing against other states for grants, so we’d like that NEA funding increased to give them a chance to bring more back to Minnesota.

Susannah Schouweiler: In-person lobbying isn’t for everyone. If individuals are unable or disinclined to meet legislators in person this week, what are other ways you’d recommend interested people might effectively communicate their arts-related concerns to lawmakers this year?

Sheila Smith: They can just go to our website to send their own legislators a quick thank you note for “virtual arts advocacy day.” Every voice matters!