What’s up, art?

What is up in town for the next days, and then some, is tons and tons of art. In a random selection, here is a mixture of local and imported artwork that is worth stumbling upon.

In the main Art Basel convention center itself, a gallery from Bangalore, India, SKE, has a floor-bound sculpture of a boat made from found objects and covered in the course, brown, woven blanket that is called a kambli, and which is a reference to simple, rural traditions from artist Krishnaraj Chonat. It’s a great piece and also highlights what Art Basel can be about: showing off top-grade works from across the globe and pin-pointing trends. While China has been a hot-bed for art for a decade, now we see India in the mix, as well.

Western contemporary art, however, dominates. But again, Art Basel offers the opportunity to see artworks all at one place and one time that most people need to travel far and wide to see. So for instance, there are several examples of art provocateur Paul McCarthy’s work scattered about the center, including the wonderful sculpture “White Snow Dwarf (Bashful),” which is actually bright pink.

Locals are in the center, as well, with the three galleries of Snitzer, David Castillo and Charest-Weinberg. Castillo is showing two female artists, including Kate Gilmore, whose video works seem to be a hit at the fair. Among other local artists on display, Snitzer showcased a huge mural from Hernan Bas on the front wall of his booth, and Charest Weinberg has a sculpture from Nicolas Lobo.

Over on the Miami side, the Design District has remarkable shows from Primary Projects (which garnered international attention for the live pig installation) and the Spinello Projects and one-off shows, such as Ping Pong and Inventory. The latter, Inventory, features design objects that can double as art pieces, from locally based artists, such as Paul Clemence, LMNOQ, Ernesto Oroza/Gean Moreno, Jacob Brillhart and Luis Pons, who has a spectacular, interactive cocoon-like piece. And then there is the incredible outdoor geodesic dome from Buckminster Fuller at 140 N.E. 39th St.