Which one will you choose?

Left to Right: the Grace Miller House Palm Springs, CA, designed by Richard Neutra 1937; Dion Neutra.

Eclectic interior design meets modernist architecture in the Queen City tonight as the Mint Museum of Art (a Knight Arts grantee) and the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art ( a Knight Arts grantee) host stars in these fields respectively. Courtney and Robert Novogratz will be presenting as part of the CAD Series at the Mint Uptown, while Dion Neutra will give a lecture, “Neutra Architecture: The View from Inside,” at the Bechtler. With both events starting at 7 p.m., it will be difficult to decide which one to attend, but the great news is that neither should disappoint.

The Novogratzs are a husband and wife design team who burst on the national scene with the hit Bravo show, 9 By Design, which showcased their gift for design alongside the happenings of their rambunctious but charming family. The Novogratzs wonderfully blend vintage and modern elements in their design schemes, mixing old and new, expensive and cheap, whimsy and structure. The Novogratzs will speak from 7-8 p.m. and sign books at a reception afterward. Tickets are $5 for members, $10 for non-members, and free for students with an ID.

Robert and Courtney Novogratz.

Across the street at the Bechtler, Dion Neutra son and partner of proclaimed modernist architect Richard Neutra will speak about his architecture firm’s modernist designs and “biorealism” a term used by the Neutras to denote man’s relationship with nature. Neutra recently published a book, The Neutras, Then & Late, chronicling the history of the firm he created with his father and its nearly 400 projects. Following the lecture Neutra will sign copies of the book. Tickets for the lecture are free for members and $10 for non-members.