Which South Florida artists should receive $20K for their arts project? You decide!

Hey South Florida, it’s that time of year again!

The humidity is letting up and the arts community is prepping for our annual pilgrimage of arts enthusiasts. We’re prepping too. We will announce this year’s winners of the Knight Arts Challenge on Dec. 2. Before we do, we need your help.

It’s time for YOU to vote for your favorite up and coming project through the Challenge’s People’s Choice Award. We selected five small organizations and projects from the list of finalists. Get to know them by clicking on the link(s) below to view short videos on each. Then, vote by sending your favorite nominee’s code (ARTSX) to 22333.

The winner will receive $20,000.

Here are the five nominees:Indie Film Club: A South Florida film collective seeking to expand their interactive film conference dedicated to new technology and cross-platform storytelling; (Text ARTS1 to 22333)

Mapou Cultural Center: A non-for-profit in the heart of Little Haiti, collaborating with other cultural institutions to expand its Haitian- American book fair by inviting more authors from Haiti, the U.S., Canada and Europe; (Text ARTS2 to 22333)

Motivational Edge: a program that uses culturally-relevant arts projects to inspire youth toward academic achievement, increased self confidence and the building of essential life skills; (Text ARTS3 to 22333)

Puppet Network: a Broward-based organization that wants to engage more South Floridians in its Mexican Day of the Dead celebration, which includes a giant puppet parade, mask workshops and family-designed altars to loved ones; (Text ARTS4 to 22333)

Teo Castellanos D Projects: the writer, actor and director is producing the solo show “Third Trinity,” an adaptation of a screenplay he has written about growing up in Miami with brothers who have gotten involved in drug smuggling and Puerto Rican nationalist politics. (Text ARTS5 to 22333)

We will announce the winner of the People’s Choice Award on Dec. 2, along with this year’s crop of Knight Arts Challenge winners.