William Carlson’s Eagle Does Not Catch Flies

William Carlson is willing to see what transpires. One of the foremost studio artists working with glass, he can never completely control what he creates. “Glass art has an undetermined or open future,” Carlson observes. “There’s not as much in the way of predictable expectation.” That’s what makes his finish work all the more breathtaking.

Carlson came to town seven years ago to helm the faculty in art and art history at the University of Miami. An endowed professor, his work is in the Smithsonian, the Met, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and other prestigious collections. This spring, his show Aquila Non Capit Muscas (An Eagle Does Not Catch Flies) is on view at UM’s Lowe Art Museum. As the title suggests, Carlson achieves a certain majesty with this work, mixing the glass he makes himself with commercially made glass and even granite. Both delicate and monumental, Carlson’s work inspires unexpected emotion in the viewer as well.