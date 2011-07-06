By Priscilla Gomez, HistoryMiami

In an effort to promote the arts and raise funds for our educational programs, HistoryMiami has created a unique happy hour that is quickly becoming the talk of the town. Each Wine Down Wednesday offers the community the opportunity to explore our museum galleries free of charge and enjoy live entertainment and other cultural happenings, food and drink specials, and networking opportunities.

The series has had the pleasure of booking an array of musical talent, including local acts Raffa & Rainer (pictured), the Cintia Lovo Trio (featuring members of Lanzallamas Monofonica), and Cat Shell, and has also featured other cultural happenings, such as this past April’s open mic poetry slam, offered in partnership with the O, Miami Festival, as well as various lectures, book signings, and film screenings.