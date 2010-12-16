WordSpeak Book Launch & Reading At Books & Books

Tigertail’s 2010-2011 season has kept poetry alive and fire-breathing all around South Florida. Coming up next: WordSpeak. Tigertail’s teen spoken word project will celebrate a book launch and reading at Books & Books on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. And I hope to see all of you there!

This spoken word teen project is an ongoing spoken word project for teens who come from diverse backgrounds and cultural experiences. The project includes workshops in writing and performing, and the teens participate in public events such as open mikes, poetry slams and readings. This past November the WordSpeak team performed at the Miami Book Fair International.

WordSpeak brings leading-edge spoken word from six incredible teens who weave together and spit out poems that will move you and make you want to get up and cheer. Each year Tigertail’s WordSpeak program sends a team to the national teen spoken word slam and festival Brave New Voices.

Teen editor Sandrina Seraphin edited WordSpeak, and Miami-based artist and graphic novelist Chris Meesey designed the cover. (See above.) Join Tigertail and the teens from WordSpeak for the launch of their new book on Dec 28.