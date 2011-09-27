World-class gallery breathes life into downtown Detroit

Last Saturday night at the opening of Russell Young’s “American Envy III,” the premiere exhibition to take place at the brand new Long-Sharp | Curis Gallery for Modern + Contemporary Fine Art, was a very exciting night in the city of Detroit. The world-renowned British artist’s work is included in the collections of President Barack Obama, David Bowie and Brad Pitt, to name a few, and it brightened up a once-dark block on Library Street near the heart of downtown. At the opening, guests, who were dressed to the nines, poured into the street, because the gallery of literally glittering pieces was packed.

This series of paintings features a set of iconic American images that share an undertone of violence and are silkscreened onto linen and covered in diamond dust (high quality optical glass that has been finely crushed). Young hopes to “explore the nature of trauma and it’s effect on both the individual and cultural psyche” with his work. This is the third installment of the show, which will appear in five cities chosen to reflect the “fragility of the America we had hoped for.” I was particularly taken by the image of “Elvis Presley With a Pistol.” As a symbol of pop stardom in his day, the gun seems out of place and off putting. In contrast, Young chooses other images that encapsulate ideas, rather then depict events. Portraits of Jackie Onassis and Muhammad Ali help viewers understand this connection, because they are known for their roles in a violent past, be it the witness or the defender.

“American Envy III” is one of the best shows I have seen in a very long time. The work is sophisticated and thoughtful, as were the conversations I shared with an Australian art dealer and a gallery owner from Toronto. I think it is edgy and smart of the gallery to choose, for its first exhibition, an artist that approaches ideas of the uncertain and the realities behind the American dream, ideas that must plague the mind of a new business owner.

This fall has been pretty magical for the Detroit art scene, and the Long-Sharp | Curis Gallery is one of the most exciting new additions.

Long-Sharp/Curis Gallery is located at 1260 Library St., Detroit, Mich. 48226