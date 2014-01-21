WPBT, National Jewish Theater Foundation & Holocaust Theater Archive commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day Jan 27

By Arnold Mittleman, National Jewish Theater Foundation

International Holocaust Remembrance Day January 27th 2014 will be highlighted by the launch of the filmed version of the play The Soap Myth by Jeff Cohen via streaming and download from Digital Theatre of London. That same day will mark its premiere broadcast on PBS affiliate WPBT South Florida and subsequently on most major PBS outlets throughout the USA.

Originally produced in NYC in April , 2012 by The National Jewish Theater Foundation –Holocaust Theater Archive (NJTF/HTA) as a live stage production the critically acclaimed production called “ a revelation” by N.Y. Times was also filmed. The Soap Myth by Jeff Cohen was directed by Arnold Mittelman, Producing Artistic Director of the NJTF whom also co directed the filmed version with noted filmmaker Ron Kopp. The NJTF/HTA efforts to create a public digital database of most Holocaust related Theater is funded by the John S. and James L Knight Foundation.

Greg Mullavey and Andi Potamkin, photo by Richard-Termine

In capsule the play examines how more than a half century after WW II, at the desperate urging of a passionate survivor, a young investigative reporter finds herself caught between numerous versions of the same story. Played out against the backdrop of deadline reporting and journalistic integrity The Soap Myth questions who has the right to write history? Those people who have lived it and remember, those who study and protect it or those who would seek to distort its very existence? And finally what is all our responsibility once we know the truth?

“ I am so delighted that this important play and production which fortunately was preserved on film has been given this international recognition by the prestigious Digital Theatre of London and by the award winning WPBT of South Florida and other PBS outlets throughout the USA. The chance to honor the victims of the Holocaust and their memory by providing access to the plays message via both the inter-net and broadcast television is unprecedented. To my knowledge a commemorative event that combines simultaneous worldwide streaming and a national broadcast launch of a filmed Holocaust related play has never occurred ” stated Mr. Mittelman.