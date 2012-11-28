You can still get your classical music fix in the Twin Cities this holiday season

Recent announcements of still more cancelled concerts, now stretching through December for both Minnesota Orchestra and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (a Knight Arts grantee), hit the news last week in the face of as yet-intractable contract disputes between the musicians and board/management for both vaunted institutions. Even so, there’s still plenty of live classical music in the offing around the Twin Cities, and if you’re looking for a fix in the next few weeks, I have a few suggestions.

Accordo, an octet composed of principle string players from the Minnesota Orchestra and SPCO. Photo by Tim Rummelhoff.

And even though their parent organizations have cancelled shows through the end of the year, the musicians of both Minnesota Orchestra and the SPCO are offering programs of their own in various venues around town through December. First up, the musicians of SPCO are presenting an all-Mozart program (a fundraiser for the musicians’ ongoing negotiation efforts), with the aid of conductor and violinist Pinchas Zukerman (who led SPCO from 1980 to 1987): Sunday, December 2 (3 p.m.) at Wayzata Community Church. A couple of weeks later, the players will perform Handel’s “Messiah,” with the Minnesota Chorale and soloists from Minnesota Opera (also a Knight Arts grantee), at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, December 20 and 21 (both shows at 7:30 p.m.). For more information on these and other upcoming events, visit: http://musiciansspco.org/